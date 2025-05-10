CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 expected to be released next week!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results by next week. More than 44 lakh students have taken the exam and are waiting with bated breath for the results. As anticipated, the results will be released in the second week of May 2025, just like last year when the results came out on May 13, 2024.

Verification of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2025

After results are announced, candidates can view their mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - cbseresult.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. In order to download the result, candidates will require their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Apart from this, students can also get their provisional mark sheets using the DigiLocker app, a cloud-based application that enables students to safely store and access documents.

Official Websites for Results

For authentic information, students are requested to verify their results only on the official CBSE websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Alternative Ways to Check the Result

In addition to checking the result online, students can also take advantage of the following options:

Through SMS: Students can send an SMS to 7738299899 with the format "cbse12 (roll number) (school number) (center number)" to get their marks directly on their phone.

Through DigiLocker: Students can log in to digilocker.gov.in, choose their class, roll number, school code, and OTP, and view their results in the 'Documents' tab.

Steps to View CBSE Result Online

To view the CBSE result online, students can use the following steps:

Log in to cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Locate the result link

Enter roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Download the mark sheet

The CBSE Class 10 ad 12 result 2025 will determine the future course of studies of the students. With the results to be announced shortly, the students can prepare to view their mark sheets and decide on the next course of action accordingly.

