Indo-Pak Tensions: Inside Pakistan’s Use of Combat Drones Against India

The Pakistan Army utilized UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles) to target civilians and military infrastructure along India’s western front, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said on Saturday (May 10).

Briefing the press on the details of Pakistan’s late-night offensive, they explained that Pakistan deployed drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets to attack Indian military sites.

“India neutralized many threats, but Pakistan attempted aerial infiltration at more than 26 locations. They caused damage to equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda,” said Col Qureshi.

In response, India conducted precision strikes on Pakistan’s airbases, Wing Commander Singh.

What Are UCAV Drones?

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) are autonomous or remotely operated aircraft specifically designed for combat roles such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes. Unlike regular UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UCAVs are armed and optimized for offensive military operations.

Key Features

UCAVs are equipped with missiles, bombs, or other ordnance. They are often designed to be radar-resistant (stealthy) and can operate with minimal human intervention. These vehicles can transmit live surveillance and targeting data and are capable of flying long missions without refueling.

Notable UCAV Drones

MQ-9 Reaper (USA): A prominent UCAV armed with Hellfire missiles and known for its endurance.

Bayraktar Akıncı (Turkey): Capable of carrying air-to-air missiles and guided bombs.

Wing Loong II (China): Comparable to the retired US Predator drone, widely used in the Middle East.

Ghatak (India): An indigenous stealth UCAV currently under development.

Use Cases

UCAVs are employed for:

Targeted strikes (e.g., anti-terror operations)

Battlefield intelligence

Electronic warfare (in advanced variants)

Border surveillance

Where Did Pakistan Procure Its UCAVs From?

In addition to acquiring UCAVs from China and Turkey, Pakistan has been actively developing its platforms.

The nuclear-armed nation has reportedly deployed China’s Wing Loong II, manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group. It is armed with laser-guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles.

Pakistan has also developed the Burraq UCAV, an indigenous platform jointly created by NESCOM (National Engineering and Scientific Commission) and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Based on the Chinese CH-3, it is equipped with the Barq air-to-surface missile.

Two other drones — China’s CH-4 (Cai Hong-4) and Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 — have reportedly been used in limited numbers by Pakistan. The CH-4, developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), has a design similar to the American MQ-9 Reaper.

The Bayraktar TB2, produced by Baykar (Turkey), is equipped with precision-guided munitions. Pakistan likely used these UCAVs during its failed attempt to attack India. On Friday (May 9), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan used 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations in India during the night of May 8-9.

Tensions continue to rise between the two nations, with India repeatedly emphasizing that Pakistan has been escalating the conflict by targeting civilian infrastructure, including schools, airports, and medical facilities — even as India has responded in a responsible and measured manner.