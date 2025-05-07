Hyderabad Airport: 18 Flights Cancelled Due to Airspace Restrictions After Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) saw significant disruptions on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, following India's early morning military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Several flights to and from the city were canceled due to airspace restrictions imposed after the strikes.

IndiGo Airlines canceled 16 flights, including eight arrivals and eight departures. The affected flights were mainly from northern cities, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Gwalior. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India Express also had to cancel two flights—one arrival and one departure—due to the ongoing situation. Similarly, Air India announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until noon on May 7. Two international flights bound for Amritsar were diverted to Delhi, causing further inconvenience for passengers.

SpiceJet confirmed that airports in cities such as Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar were closed until further notice. The airline warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations for both departures and arrivals.

The airspace restrictions, aimed at ensuring the safety of air travel in the region, caused widespread disruption across northern India, affecting not only flights but also international connections. Passengers were urged to remain updated on their flight statuses before traveling.

As the situation evolves, travelers are advised to regularly check with airlines for further updates and potential flight changes.