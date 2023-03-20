Hospitals Conducts Head Injury Awareness Talk and CPR Training Programme for Police Personnel

Hyderabad, 20th March 2023: Kamineni Hospitals organized a Head Injury Awareness talk and CPR Training Programme for Police Personnel on the occasion of World Head Injury Awareness Day (20th March). The programme was held at Indira Auditorium, Kamineni Hospitals, L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad, and aimed at providing police officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to handle head injuries and perform Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in emergency situations.

The event was attended by dignitary Shri. D. S. Chauhan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, Smt. D. Sai Sri, Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar Zone II, and Shri. D. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police – Traffic, LB Nagar Zone II, Hyderabad, besides a large number of police personnel from various parts of Hyderabad. The speakers emphasized the importance of creating awareness about head injuries and CPR training among police personnel, who play a vital role in emergency response.

The programme included a comprehensive talk on head injury awareness, covering topics such as the types and causes of head injuries, signs and symptoms, and appropriate response and treatment. The participants also received hands-on training in CPR, including chest compressions and rescue breathing.

Speaking at the conference, Shri. D. S. Chauhan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, said, “I must congratulate from the bottom of my heart Kamineni Hospitals for conducting this programme. The police are always standing in public and encountering head injuries and sudden heart attacks. Head injuries can occur in a variety of situations, such as during physical altercations, motor vehicle accidents, and falls. It is crucial for police officers to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of head injuries and respond appropriately. In addition, they should also know how to perform CPR, which can be lifesaving in emergency situations.”

Dr Shashidhar Kamineni, Managing Director, Kamineni Hospitals, said, "The brain is a precious organ that deserves protection. Simple high-speed accidents are taking place which are more dangerous, When you are approaching a person who met with an accident, ensure that they must demobilize immediately. Also, 80 – 90% of intoxicated people are admitted to hospitals, support them with intravenous and then take for treatment. Let us be vigilant and work together to raise awareness about the importance of head injury prevention and proper care because when it comes to the brain, every injury is a serious one."

Dr Gayathri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, said, “According to estimates, one death occurs in about every 10 minutes in India due to severe head injury. Kamineni Hospitals is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community, and we believe that providing police personnel with the necessary training and skills would be a step towards achieving this goal. With this mission of creating awareness of head injuries and CPR training, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of the community.”

The Head Injury Awareness talk and CPR Training Programme for Police Personnel are part of Kamineni Hospitals' ongoing efforts to create awareness about various health issues and provide training to the community on emergency response. The hospital is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people of Telangana.

The programme, which was open to all police personnel, was conducted by certified trainers with extensive experience in the field of emergency response. Participants received a certificate of completion upon finishing the programme.