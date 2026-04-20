Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert in Telangana Today, April 20

After days of intense heat, parts of Telangana received rainfall on April 19, 2026, offering temporary relief to residents. However, on April 20, 2026, weather officials have issued a fresh weather alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across several districts.

For the past few days, temperatures remained above 40°C, with some areas recording highs of 44–45°C. The extreme heat created difficult conditions, especially during daytime hours. While the recent rain helped cool things slightly, unstable weather is now expected to continue.

Thunderstorm Alert for Multiple Districts

According to the latest forecast on April 20, districts such as Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Medak, and Sangareddy are likely to experience thunderstorm activity.

These areas may witness lightning strikes, thunder, and even hailstorms in isolated places. Gusty winds are also expected, which could damage weak structures, tree branches, and outdoor hoardings.

Hyderabad Weather Update

In Hyderabad, similar weather conditions are expected on April 20. Around 50% of the city may be affected by thunderstorms, especially between evening and midnight hours. Residents should remain cautious as weather conditions may change quickly.

Safety Advisory Issued

Authorities have advised people to stay alert and follow local weather updates. Avoid stepping out unnecessarily during storm hours, as lightning and strong winds can pose risks. Though the rain may bring down temperatures, safety remains the top priority during this weather alert.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions and stay indoors during peak storm activity on April 20, 2026.

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