Good News to Telangana Engineering Students, Old Fee Applicable

Initially, the Telangana government decided to revise the fee structures for engineering colleges due to the rapid changes occurring in the field of sciences. It also became imperative that colleges update their fee structures to meet the increasing demand for artificial intelligence.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to formulate a fair and future-ready fee structure that promotes academic excellence, particularly in high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Days after this decision, the Revanth Reddy-led government decided to stick to the old fee structure, and an official announcement was made about the same as well. The Telangana government confirms that they will maintain the fee structure from 2022-25 for this academic year as well.

Further, the government also revealed that a fresh committee will be formed to observe fee structures in other states, and a final call will be taken in the future on how to go about the same. For now, the previous fee structure stands, and this comes as a relief to students and their parents.