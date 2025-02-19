CM KCR Slogans at Telangana Bhavan - Viral Video

The Telangana Bhavan witnessed a vibrant atmosphere as BRS party workers and supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of their leader, KCR. As he arrived at the venue, the crowd erupted in cheers and chants of "CM CM," hailing him as their chief minister.

The excitement was contagious as the party workers and the supporters thronged around KCR, heaping praises and admiration on him. The cries of "CM CM" resounded through the air, sending an electric buzz at the Telangana Bhavan.

This outpouring of love and devotion from the party workers and followers is a reflection of KCR's popularity and leadership. The BRS party is preparing for different elections and political events, and the passion and zeal of the party workers will certainly contribute to their success.

The Telangana Bhavan event was an important milestone for the BRS party, where KCR addressed the crowd and laid out the party's vision and strategy for the next election. The workers and supporters of the party went away from the event charged up and motivated, ready to tackle the challenges at hand.

