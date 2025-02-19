Gaurav Amlani on his equation with Rajeev Khandelwal on the sets of 'The Secrets of The Shiledars'

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Rajeev Khandelwal’s recently released show "The Secrets of The Shiledars" has him playing a big brother to Gaurav Amlani. The duo’s camaraderie is being highly appreciated by the audience. It might be exciting to know that it all began with their first meeting.

The first time Gaurav Amlani met Rajeev Khandelwal was during a photo shoot for the show. Talking about the same, Gaurav Amlani revealed, “I had already started working on the kind of bond that was there between Aditya and Ravi. I had thought of how it should come organically. When the moment came to meet him, I decided that I didn't want to meet Rajeev Khandelwal and I didn't want him to meet Gaurav Amlani. I wanted Aditya, my character, to meet Ravi and behave like how they would be if they were really brothers."

He further shared that as the producer introduced them, Rajeev Khandelwal had put out his hand for a handshake, but he decided to go with his gut. Gaurav Amlani stated, “I just put his hand aside, opened my arms, and gave him a nice, tight, long hug. Without saying anything, I just told everything to him through my energy and vibe, ‘you are my elder brother, I love you, look up to you, and have so much respect for you’. While getting our pictures clicked, I gave him a peck on his cheek and everybody was shocked and awed. That was the moment when he knew that there would be no formalities or uptight behavior between us.”

He also admitted that Rajeev Khandelwal reciprocated the gesture, whereas others might have gotten offended, “It was very secure and gracious of him to let me in his space, and it went on to us eating together, listening to music together and chill a lot. It became so organic that he started getting home-cooked food for us. His staff later told us that he had never let anybody in his space like that in the last 20 years, and they were surprised to see him love me, and him being open to receiving my love."

Gaurav Amlani concluded by saying that he has found a true elder brother in Rajeev Khandelwal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.