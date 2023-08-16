CM KCR’s Visit to Medak Deferred for This Reason

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Medak district has been deferred following a ‘Yellow alert’ by the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad.

KCR was scheduled to visit Medak on August 19, Saturday, however, after the weather report predicted heavy rains in the region, the visit has been postponed to August 23.

The chief minister is expected to take part in development programmes in the district. He will also open the BRS party office and address a public meeting.

According to the weatherman, heavy rains are expected to lash several areas in the northern districts of Telangana on Saturday. Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts will likely receive heavy rains, the Met department said on Wednesday.

భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసే పరిస్థితులున్నాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ 'ఎల్లో అలెర్ట్’ జారీ చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈ నెల 19న జరుప తలపెట్టిన సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ మెదక్ జిల్లా పర్యటన 23వ తేదీకి వాయిదా వేయడం జరిగింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 16, 2023

