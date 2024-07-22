IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is predicted to continue till 8.30 am on Tuesday in several parts of Telangana, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad said on Monday. Rains continue to lash at isolated places in Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

As these regions will continue to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for areas including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, B. Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rangareddy districts.

Given the weather forecast, the Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has alerted district Collectors to remain vigilant for the next three days. She held a teleconference with the Collectors at the Secretariat on Monday and advised them to take necessary measures to prevent any loss of life and property in their regions. She also instructed them to set up rehabilitation centres and said people should be prevented from crossing the overflowing streams. Meanwhile, NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby to respond to any unexpected incidents.

