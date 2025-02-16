Chicken Prices Remain Steady in Telugu States Despite Bird Flu Fears

Despite concerns over Bird Flu, there has been no decline in chicken demand in the Telugu states.Chicken shop owners say there has been no noticeable change in the number of people buying meat in recent days. Butchers, who are keeping an eye on the news about Bird Flu, mentioned that chicken prices depend on the supplier and vary daily, with price updates being received over the phone each day.

Although many people are afraid of eating chicken due to Bird Flu, chicken prices have not changed much. Last week, a kilogram of chicken was priced between Rs 220-240, and now it is priced at Rs 200-220. Skinless chicken costs Rs 200 in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Rs 220 in Vijayawada, and Rs 160 in Chittoor.

Experts suggest avoiding chicken infected with the virus and recommend cooking chicken at a temperature of 70-100 degrees to ensure it is safe to eat.