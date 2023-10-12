BRS to Move Supreme Court Over Car-like Poll Symbols on Election Commission's List

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party will likely approach the Supreme Court over the duplication of party symbol car from the Central Election Commission's list of free symbols.

The ruling party’s legal team had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of car-like symbols from the Commission's list of election symbols. The Court heard the matter on Thursday and advised the BRS counsel to file a plea in Telangana High Court or Supreme Court.

In its writ petition, the BRS had stated that due to the resemblance of the party's election symbol car with certain symbols like road roller, chapatti maker and camera appear on the EVMs, the candidates of the party have lost votes. Notably, Telangana goes to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

