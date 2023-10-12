Nimrat, Radhika starrer ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ packs female power with dark mystery

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan led crime-thriller film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ has released a gritty, realistic and suspense-filled trailer, packed with authentic female power and a dark gripping mystery.

The trailer revolves around the disappearance and seeming suicide of a schoolteacher called Sajini which is played by Radhika Madan. The premise sees that Sajini has likely killed herself after the leak of something sexually graphic which happened to her, prompting her to allegedly kill herself.

However, police officer Nimrat Kaur, who is investigating this case doesn’t really believe that Sajini is dead, let alone committed suicide and instead believes that all of this is a facade hiding something more sinister.

Showing a strong female power theme, the officer portrayed by Nimrat Kaur is a strong woman who however does not allow other women to play the victim card.

When investigating a suspect who is a woman, the suspect says: “Why does a woman always need to justify herself for her actions?” To this she gives a very witty reply and says: “This woman card is not Aadhar card madam. It doesn’t work everywhere all the time.”

There is a dark feeling of suspense that there is definitely something going on and nobody has really an inkling of what it is. All that anyone can tell is that there is death which is very much uncertain.

Sajini’s death is the biggest mystery which prompts the investigator to launch a whole campaign aimed at finding this ‘dead’ woman. A compelling mystery with strong acting and great production, this is a captivating story.

A mysterious and brooding crime-thriller with a strong feeling of tension, ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ is directed Mikhil Musale and co-written by him and Parinda Joshi and stars The cast also includes Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Ashutosh Gaikwad, and Rashmi Agdekar and will hit theaters on October 27, 2023.

