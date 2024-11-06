Sara Ali Khan shares she had a ‘new visitor’ on set

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a new visitor on set, while she was shooting for her next film.

Sara took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture from her night-shoot. The image featured a glimpse of the crescent moon.

“New visitor on set today Chandu Ji long time no see #moonstruck... Spotted by luck,” she shared.

The actress had earlier shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations and said that she is “back to reality.”

For the caption, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality & still chasing the sun.”

However, she did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. After which, she visited the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple. Sara shared a string of pictures posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

On November 5, she shared a glimpse of “baadlo ke bageeche”, which was above the Kedarnath.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of her trekking on a mountain. The actress pointed at Kedarnath and said: “Yeh dekho waha pe hai Kedarnath.”

She then walks up on the mountain and is hilariously heard saying: “Mountain toh end hogaya.” She then shows the beautiful location she reaches after a long trek.

For the caption, she wrote: “Aaj mein upar.. Aasmaan neeche… Kabhi nahi dekha aise Baadalo ke bageeche.”

For the background score, Sara used the track “Aaj main upar” by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu from the 1996 film “Khamoshi: The Musical” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

