Telangana CID arrest 3 from Mumbai in a 10-year-old fraud case

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana has arrested three accused evading arrest for the last 10 years in a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and fabrication of documents and using them genuine.

Rajiv Rajaram Kashyap, Vimalender Rajkumar Mishra and Rinku Vimalender Mishra, all residents of Mumbai were absconding since the commission of offence in 2013.

The Second Metropolitan Magistrate Court at L.B. Nagar had issued Non-Bailable Warrants against Rajiv Rajaram Kashyap (accused number 26), Vimalender Rajkumar Mishra (A-36) and Rinku Vimalender Mishra (A37).

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team and NBWs special execution team led by Y. Laxmi Narayana, Inspector of Police visited Mumbai and apprehended the accused, brought to Hyderabad and produced before the court.

According to the CID, Anil Beniprasad Agrawal (A2) along with others had swindled the funds of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd and gained wrongfully and caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 29 crores to the complainant company in the guise of acting as Lead Manager (BLRM) for IPO.

They had fraudulently collected huge amount from the complainant company and also took away the shares of Liquors India Limited and committed offences punishable under Sections 406, 409, 420, 447, 385, 386, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120-B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the CID said.

The case was booked in Nacharam Police Station and is now being investigated by the EOW Team, CID.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.