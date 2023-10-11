All Tesla Superchargers in Israel are free: Musk

San Francisco, Oct 11 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that all the Tesla superchargers in Israel are now free.

The tech billionaire further said that he hopes that “electricity and essential services are rapidly restored to Gaza”.

“I would like to help those in Gaza who want peace, but have no way to do so. In general, I want all humans to be happy and prosperous, without regard to race, creed, religion or anything else,” posted Musk.

A follower commented: “You just hope? I mean you can’t send some basic essentials to Gaza but Tesla Superchargers are free in Israel?”

Another requested Musk, saying do something to stop this war as “powerful people like you can be heard worldwide”.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is "catastrophic" and hospitals are overwhelmed, Doctors Without Borders said, noting Israeli bombing of the enclave did not spare medical facilities.

Gaza's power authority fears it will run out of fuel within hours, leaving the area without electricity as Israel cut off supplies.

Gaza Palestinians often rely on generators to power their homes, offices and hospitals, but there is no way they can import fuels under the current situation, media reports said.

Israel has warned Hamas that it will intensify fighting along the Gaza Strip as it continued its bombardment through the night.

The military announced it had hit 450 targets even as the middle east war escalated with the entry of the Lebanese based Hezbollah terror outfit.

