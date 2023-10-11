India, China hold corps commander level meeting, agree to maintain dialogue momentum

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The 20th round of India-China Corps commander level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9 and 10, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views in a frank, open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries, and building on the progress made in the last round of Corps commanders' meeting held on August 13 and 14, it said.

They agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. The two sides also committed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim.

