TS ICET Counselling 2023: Special Phase Schedule Announced, Deets Inside

TS ICET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for TS ICET 2023 special phase counselling on Wednesday.

Eligible candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses can register for the counselling process on October 15, 2023. The TSCHE will verify the certificates for confirmed slots on October 16 and the exercising options can be done on October 17, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be announced on or before October 20. The candidates can pay the tuition fees and self report through the official website from October 20 to October 29, 2023. Once the fees is paid, the candidates can report to their assigned colleges between October 30 and 31.

“Candidates who secures provisional allotment in special phase in different college has to take back the original Transfer Certificate (T.C) from the college where he/she has reported after final phase and shall report at the special phase allotted college on or before October 31, 2023, otherwise the provisional allotment in special phase shall automatically stands cancelled,” according to the official notice.



You can download the TS ICET Special Phase Counselling Schedule 2023 here (Click this hyperlink )