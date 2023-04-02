Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha on Sunday expressed concern over the rise in unemployment rates in the country, after data from the Centre for Indian Economy was released a day earlier. She also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet shared on her social media blog Twitter on Sunday.

“Unemployment rate is at 7.8%, a 3 month high! But is there any concern or effort to utilise the potential of young people? The fact of the matter in today's India is that people with real degrees get no job and a person with no degree has the top job.” she added in her tweet.

India's unemployment rose to a three-month high in March to 7.8 percent as the country's labour markets deteriorated, data from the Centre for Indian Economy (CMIE) said on Saturday. During March, the unemployment rate in urban areas was 8.51 percent while in rural areas it was 7.47 percent, CMIE data said.

In Telangana, the unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in March compared to the national average of 7.8 per cent.

