BRS leaders continue to poke fun at PM over his degrees

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders continued to poke fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his degrees.

After BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao offered to furnish his degrees to take a dig at the PM, his sister and member of Telangana Legislative Council, K. Kavitha on Sunday remarked that in India people with real degrees get no job but a person with no degree has the top job.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, made the remark while reacting to the high unemployment rate.

"Unemployment rate is at 7.8 per cent, a 3-month high! But is there any concern or effort to utilise the potential of young people? The fact of the matter in today's India is that - people with real degrees get no job and a person with no degree has the top job," she tweeted.

Earlier, K.T. Rama Rao had mocked the Prime Minister by offering to show his degrees.

"I have a Masters Degree in Biotechnology from Pune University, also have a Masters Degree in Business Administration from City University of New York, can share both certificates publicly... just saying," KTR had tweeted on Friday after Gujarat High Court ruled that the Prime Minister's Office need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificate of Prime Minister Modi.

The court had set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the Public Information Officer (PIO) of PMO and PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra reacted to KTR's tweet. "What? Just one MBA? Get one more please -Farzikant style!," she wrote.

"Yeah, sadly No Masters Degree in Fakery or Phekugiri from Gujarat University," replied the BRS leader.

