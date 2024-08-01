Breaking: KTR, Harish Rao Arrested

Former Ministers and BRS leaders KT Ramarao and Harish Rao have been arrested. KTR, Harish Rao and BRS MLAs protested in the Telangana Assembly against CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on BRS women leaders.

With this, police have arrested protesting BRS leaders including KTR and Harish Rao. CM Down Down slogans were heard during the arrests. KTR, Harish Rao and BRS leaders were forcibly taken into police vans.

