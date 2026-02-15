Bomb Threat to Singapore–Hyderabad Flight Triggers Security Alert at RGIA

Tension gripped Hyderabad’s international airport on Sunday morning after a bomb threat email targeted a flight arriving from Singapore. The message claimed that an explosive device had been placed on the aircraft bound for Hyderabad, prompting an immediate security response.

The flight landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, located in Rangareddy district. As a precaution, all passengers were asked to disembark immediately after arrival. Security personnel and bomb disposal squads carried out a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft and surrounding areas.

Following an extensive search, officials confirmed that no suspicious object was found on board. The alert was later declared a hoax, bringing relief to passengers, crew members, and airport staff.

Security Measures Intensified

Authorities responded swiftly to the threat, activating standard safety protocols. Police and airport security agencies tightened surveillance across the terminal and operational zones while the aircraft was being examined. The situation, though tense, was brought under control without disruption to airport operations beyond routine precautionary checks.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the threatening email. According to officials, the airport has received 23 false threat calls over the past two months, making the latest incident part of a troubling pattern.

In several earlier cases, individuals responsible for issuing fake alerts were identified and taken into custody. Investigators revealed that some threatening messages had originated from outside the country, adding complexity to the probe.

A case has been registered, and cybercrime teams are currently examining digital evidence to identify those behind the recent email. Authorities are working to track the origin of the message and determine whether it is linked to previous hoax threats.

Passenger Safety Remains Top Priority

The incident once again raised concerns over repeated false bomb threats targeting the airport. However, officials emphasized that all alerts are treated with utmost seriousness to ensure the safety of travelers.

Thanks to prompt coordination between airport authorities and law enforcement agencies, the situation was handled efficiently. Police continue to investigate the matter and are taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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