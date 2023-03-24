Bihar Gang Held For Offering Fake Franchise of Popular Brands

Gachibowli: A gang was arrested by Cyberabad police for committing frauds, related to franchises and dealership. According to Cyberabad commissioner, Stephen Ravindra, a gang from Bihar was creating fake websites and advertisements on social media and youtube offering franchises of popular brands. A person from Bachupally who was targeted by this gang, claimed that he paid Rs.94.95 lakhs to get KFC Franchise towards the agreement, NOC fee, interior, and infrastructure.

The victim approached the cyber crime police after realizing he was scammed and registered a case against them. According to the investigation, the police found that this gang was operating in Noida centre, the accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Aditya Singh, Mohammed Khalid, Yogendra Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Sarita and Roshini Singh, Gautam were arrested. As per reports, they created 28 fake websites. Seven cell phones, 3 laptops, 5 CPUs, LED projector, Cheque books, debit and SIM cards were seized from them, added DCP Kalmeshwar and ACP Sridhar.