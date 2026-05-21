100 Crore Case: HMWSSB GM Ran Unofficial Water Tanker Network!
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is continuing its investigation into Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) General Manager Saggam Anantha Lakshmi Kumar after raids reportedly uncovered assets suspected to be worth over Rs 100 crore.
According to ACB officials, the senior Water Board officer allegedly earned huge illegal income through an unauthorised water tanker business during periods of water shortage in Hyderabad.
Investigators suspect that water tankers were supplied unofficially to apartment complexes and residential areas, with payments allegedly collected directly in cash without issuing bills or recording the transactions in official accounts.
Illegal Tanker Operations Under Scanner
Officials believe apartment associations were charged nearly Rs 5,000 per tanker. The alleged operation is suspected to have generated around Rs 50,000 every day over several years.
The ACB is now examining:
- Tanker supply records
- Financial transactions
- Contractor connections
- Property documents
Possible involvement of private operators
The accused official was arrested in a disproportionate assets case and later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a special ACB court. He has been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.
Lavish Wedding Triggered Suspicion
Sources said attention turned towards the official after reports emerged about a grand wedding ceremony organised recently for his daughter near Aramghar in Hyderabad.
The extravagant spending reportedly raised doubts among officials and local residents, eventually leading to complaints and an ACB inquiry.
Raids Conducted at Multiple Locations
ACB teams carried out simultaneous searches at eight locations connected to the accused, including:
- His residence in Mallapur
- Office premises at Red Hills
- Properties linked to relatives and associates
The raids were supervised by ACB officials who continued searches late into the night.
Cash, Gold and Property Documents Seized
During the operation, investigators reportedly recovered:
- Rs 1.10 crore cash
- 2.1 kilograms of gold ornaments
- 9.2 kilograms of silver items
- Property documents
- Vehicles suspected to be bought using illegal income
Officials reportedly used currency-counting machines due to the large amount of cash recovered during the searches.
Properties Across Telangana
Investigators also identified several valuable properties allegedly linked to the accused, including:
- Flats in gated communities in Hyderabad
- Residential plots
- Agricultural land in Nizamabad and Sangareddy districts
- A luxury house
- Vehicles and investments
While the registered value of the assets is said to be around Rs 5.88 crore, officials suspect the actual market value could be much higher and may exceed Rs 100 crore.
ACB Continues Investigation
The Anti-Corruption Bureau said the investigation is still ongoing and more assets or financial links may emerge in the coming days.
Officials also urged citizens to report corruption involving government employees through the toll-free helpline 1064.
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