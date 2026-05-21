100 Crore Case: HMWSSB GM Ran Unofficial Water Tanker Network!

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is continuing its investigation into Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) General Manager Saggam Anantha Lakshmi Kumar after raids reportedly uncovered assets suspected to be worth over Rs 100 crore.

According to ACB officials, the senior Water Board officer allegedly earned huge illegal income through an unauthorised water tanker business during periods of water shortage in Hyderabad.

Investigators suspect that water tankers were supplied unofficially to apartment complexes and residential areas, with payments allegedly collected directly in cash without issuing bills or recording the transactions in official accounts.

Illegal Tanker Operations Under Scanner

Officials believe apartment associations were charged nearly Rs 5,000 per tanker. The alleged operation is suspected to have generated around Rs 50,000 every day over several years.

The ACB is now examining:

Tanker supply records

Financial transactions

Contractor connections

Property documents

Possible involvement of private operators

The accused official was arrested in a disproportionate assets case and later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a special ACB court. He has been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Lavish Wedding Triggered Suspicion

Sources said attention turned towards the official after reports emerged about a grand wedding ceremony organised recently for his daughter near Aramghar in Hyderabad.

The extravagant spending reportedly raised doubts among officials and local residents, eventually leading to complaints and an ACB inquiry.

Raids Conducted at Multiple Locations

ACB teams carried out simultaneous searches at eight locations connected to the accused, including:

His residence in Mallapur

Office premises at Red Hills

Properties linked to relatives and associates

The raids were supervised by ACB officials who continued searches late into the night.

Cash, Gold and Property Documents Seized

During the operation, investigators reportedly recovered:

Rs 1.10 crore cash

2.1 kilograms of gold ornaments

9.2 kilograms of silver items

Property documents

Vehicles suspected to be bought using illegal income

Officials reportedly used currency-counting machines due to the large amount of cash recovered during the searches.

Properties Across Telangana

Investigators also identified several valuable properties allegedly linked to the accused, including:

Flats in gated communities in Hyderabad

Residential plots

Agricultural land in Nizamabad and Sangareddy districts

A luxury house

Vehicles and investments

While the registered value of the assets is said to be around Rs 5.88 crore, officials suspect the actual market value could be much higher and may exceed Rs 100 crore.

ACB Continues Investigation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau said the investigation is still ongoing and more assets or financial links may emerge in the coming days.

Officials also urged citizens to report corruption involving government employees through the toll-free helpline 1064.

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