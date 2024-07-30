Telangana Shocker: Woman raped on moving private bus, accused absconding

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman passenger was allegedly raped on a moving private bus in Telangana, the police said on Tuesday.

One of the two drivers of the private bus, which started from Nirmal town and was heading to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly committed the offence on Monday night.

The Osmania University police intercepted the sleeper bus belonging to Hari Krishna Travels on the outskirts of Hyderabad past midnight after the victim called 'Dial 100'.

However, the accused driver got down from the bus and escaped when the vehicle slowed down near the Mettuguda area.

The other driver who was driving the bus has been detained by the police.

The police have registered a case and sent the victim for medical examination. Circle Inspector N. Rajender said they are on the lookout for the absconding driver, identified as Krishna.

The woman told the police that the accused put a blanket in her mouth and allegedly raped her on the moving bus even though other passengers were there.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a young woman was allegedly gang raped by her friends at a party which she had thrown on getting a job in a software company. The incident occurred in Vanasthalipuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to Rachakonda police, the woman had thrown the party at a bar & restaurant for her childhood friend Gowtham Reddy and another youth, said to be a common friend.

When the victim was under the influence of alcohol, Gowtham Reddy and the other youth took her to a room and allegedly raped her.

Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

