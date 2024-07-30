Gang of mobile thieves busted in Gurugram, 7 held

Gurugram, July 30 (IANS) The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a gang of seven people, including two minors, for stealing mobile phones from several houses in the district, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Chhotu, Rajesh Ahirwar, Ankit, Vinod Ahirwar, Devraj and two minors.

According to the police, on Tuesday they received information that some persons who were involved in stealing mobile phones from the houses of other people were present in Krishna Kunj in the Bhondsi area in an attempt to sell the stolen mobile phones.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot and apprehended the accused along with the stolen mobile phones, the police said.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they usually targeted houses located in Wazirabad, Badshahpur, Islampur and other places.

When the people went to sleep, the accused used to leave the doors of the houses of their victims open, steal the mobile phones and sell them.

"A total of 11 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused by the police team. Further action is being taken as per the law in the case and the accused are being thoroughly questioned about the incidents of theft committed by them," Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police Spokesperson said.

