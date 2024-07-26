Telangana to recruit 30,000 employees in 90 days: CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that the state government will recruit 30,000 employees in the next three months.

He said since coming to power in December last year, the Congress government has recruited 30,000 employees.

The Chief Minister said by providing 60,000 jobs even before completing one year, his government was demonstrating its sincerity and creating confidence among the unemployed.

He said this at the passing out parade of the 'Fourth Batch of Direct Recruit Firemen' at Vattingulapally in Rangareddy district.

He said notifications were already issued and competitive exams were being conducted for recruitment of 11,000 teachers and for filling Group I, Group II and Group III posts.

The Chief Minister said the government aimed to fill all vacancies through a job calendar.

Referring to protests by some students demanding the postponement of competitive exams, the Chief Minister assured them that he, as their elder brother, was ready to solve their problems. "There is no need for protest. If you have any problems, meet the ministers concerned," he said.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in his Budget speech in the Assembly that the government has issued appointment orders for 31,768 jobs so far.

Vikramarka said the government was committed to creating new jobs in government and government-owned corporations/societies.

"We resolve to set right the irregularities that took place in the recruitment processes and we will issue a job calendar soon," he had said.

He congratulated firemen for completing their training and said they had made their parents proud by deciding to serve society.

He said that the previous government did not work to fulfil the aspirations with which youth had participated in the Telangana movement.

"After Congress party came to power, we tried to fulfil their aspirations by giving them appointment letters," he said.

"By paying salaries to government employees on the first of every month, we have created confidence in them," he said.

He said if the government fails to pay salaries to its employees on the first day of the month, employees lose confidence in the government.

The Chief Minister said his government was working to live-up to people's expectations. As part of this effort, more funds were allocated for education and agriculture in the state Budget for 2024-25.

CM Reddy said Rs 2.91 lakh crore Budget was presented in tune with the priorities of the people's government.

He said there was a focus on education, health, employment and irrigation.

