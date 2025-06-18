Telangana CM assures support to BrahMos Aerospace for its expansion

Hyderabad, June 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested BrahMos Aerospace to expand its presence in Hyderabad and assured all support from the government.

A delegation of BrahMos Aerospace paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence on Wednesday.

CM Revanth Reddy assured the BrahMos Aerospace company of all kinds of support from the state government for its expansion plans in Hyderabad and Telangana state. The delegation responded positively to the Chief Minister’s request.

BrahMos Aerospace MD and CEO Dr Jaiteerth R. Joshi, BrahMos Hyderabad Executive Director Surampudi Sambasiva Prasad, DRDL Director G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, and others met the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister explained to the delegation the prospects of the establishment of a Defence Corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he also briefed the BrahMos Aerospace officials on various Defence organisations established the units in Hyderabad. He told the delegation that Telangana is the best destination for investments in the country.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present.

BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile, proved a big success in India’s recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The missile cannot be intercepted by the existing air defence mechanisms of all countries, including China and Pakistan. It can cover a distance of 300 km in minutes and has the capability to damage runways.

India has developed multiple variants of BrahMos, including land-to-land, land-to-ship and ship-to-land configurations.

India and Russia are reported to be in discussion to manufacture an advanced version of BrahMos.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Joint Stock Company Military Industrial Consortium NPO Mashinostroyeniya (earlier known as Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPOM of Russia).

The company was established through an agreement signed on February 12, 1998, between India and Russia.

