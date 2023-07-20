Telanagana polls: Congress announces election panel with Revanth Reddy as Chairman

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Telangana, Congress on Thursday formed a 26-member Election Committee in the state with state unit chief A. Revanth Reddy as its chairman.

In a communication, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for ensuing Assembly Elections in Telangana-2023 with immediate effect."

Besides Reddy, the Election Committee will have CLP leader Bhatti Viktamarka Mallu, MLC Thatiparthi Jeevan Reddy, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Jagga Reddy, J. Geetha Reddy, cricketer-turned-politician and former MP Mohammad Azharuddin, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

C. Damodar Raja Narasimha, Y. Madhu Yashki Goud, Renuka Chowdhury, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Premsagar Rao are among the other members.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due later rhis year, where the Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state.

