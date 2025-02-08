Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over various issues in Bihar

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing his government of failing to address rising unemployment, crime, and corruption in the state.

In a Facebook post, Tejashwi Yadav criticised Nitish Kumar’s leadership, alleging that Bihar is suffering under his rule.

"Poverty, unemployment, crime, and corruption are at their peak in Bihar. The mentally ill health and dullness of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are completely obstructing the state's development. Lakhs of Bihar’s youth are migrating to other states out of compulsion. Corrupt and retired officers are running the government. Development is not possible in Bihar without change," he wrote.

Accompanying his post, Tejashwi Yadav shared a digitally edited image of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sleeping, with a caption at the top that reads: "Bihar is again deprived of the budget because Kursi Kumar (Nitish Kumar) is sleeping."

Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism comes despite the Union Budget 2025-26 allocating funds for several key projects in Bihar, including the announcement of the formation of Makhana Board, expansion of IIT Patna, establishment of the National Food Technology Institute, development of western Kosi Canal, upgrades to Patna and Bihta airports and construction of three Greenfield airports.

While the ruling NDA coalition has hailed the budget as "Bihar’s budget", Tejashwi dismissed it as repackaged announcements from previous years, insisting that Bihar was once again ignored.

