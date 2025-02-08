ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru head coach Zaragoza issues rallying cry as Kanteerava playoff race heats up

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Gerard Zaragoza issued a rallying cry to the city as his Bengaluru FC get ready to take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday. The Blues, who have slipped to fifth on the table, will be eager to remain in contention for a spot in the playoffs with a positive result against third-placed Red Miners.

“We need the fans to pack the stadium. We don’t want to ask anything special of them, just to push us to win the game. The supporters will bring us to that moment of victory, and I cannot wait. Our supporters believe in us more than we believe in ourselves, and that’s amazing,” said Zaragoza at the pre-match press conference.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri has been the man in form for the Blues with 11 goals and one assist so far this season, while Spanish forward Edgar Mendez has struck form, posting a goal and an assist apiece last time out against Punjab FC. Defensively, Bengaluru FC have been found wanting and will seek to tighten their act.

Former Bengaluru man Javi Hernandez has been in a rich vein of form for Jamshedpur, posting seven goals and three assists so far this season, while custodian Albino Gomes leads the tally for most saves made this season with 72. Strikes in the closing stages of games have been a regular occurrence for Khalid Jamil’s side, with two late goals helping them snatch a 2-1 win when the two sides met earlier in the season.

The head coach also claimed that statistically the team is performing better than they were during their winning start to the season. “I spend a lot of time talking to the players and making them understand they are doing good things. If you look at our GPS data, possession, and shots, all of these metrics are better than when we started the season unbeaten in September,” Zaragoza added.

