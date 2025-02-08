It's victory of Sanatan, PM Modi: Acharya Krishnam on BJP's win in Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said on Saturday that the BJP's stellar win in the Delhi polls was the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sanatan Dharam.

It's the era of Sanatan and one who will carry its flag will enjoy power, he said.

On the AAP's debacle, he claimed that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sided with "anti-Sanatan" leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi who are inclined towards Leftist ideology and allegedly wanted to "eradicate" Sanatan Dharam.

The former Congress leader said that Kejriwal should respect the people's mandate.

On the Congress' dismal performance in the polls, he said: "Till the time Rahul Gandhi is in the grand old party, it cannot prosper. Nobody can remove Rahul."

Attributing the BJP's victory to PM Modi, he said: "It's Modi's win and magic, victory of democracy."

On poll rigging claims, he said: "When Rahul Gandhi wins, he says democracy is alive in India and when he loses, he claims it has been throttled. If democracy does not exist, then why are they sitting in Parliament? They should resign."

They kill democracy every day and make it live, he said mocking Rahul Gandhi.

He said: "INDIA bloc was a mismatched marriage which was bound to fail. The Opposition alliance's 'tehrvi' was done by Nitish Kumar, 'shradh' was done by Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal did the 'tarpan'."

On Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hitting out at the Election Commission of India, he claimed that the Congress leader does not believe in India's culture, Constitution, Sanatan Dharam and traditions.

"Rahul Gandhi is an anarchist and wants to fan the flames of anarchy in the country," Krishnam alleged.

He expressed grief on the loss of lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede at Prayagraj in which 30 people were killed and over 60 were injured and said it was unfortunate that the Opposition was 'politicising' the issue.

According to the latest ECI results, the BJP is leading on 48 seats while the AAP is ahead on 22.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly went to the polls on February 5.

