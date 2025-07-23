Tejashwi Yadav hints at possible election boycott over voter list revision (Lead)

Patna, July 23 (IANS) In a significant escalation of the political standoff over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has hinted at the possibility of boycotting the upcoming Assembly elections in protest against a “deliberate” disenfranchisement of voters.

When asked by the media whether the opposition could consider boycotting elections by mutual consent, Tejashwi said: “This can also be discussed. We will see what the public wants and what everyone’s opinion is.”

He further questioned the legitimacy of holding elections under the current circumstances.

“When elections are not being conducted honestly, then why are we conducting elections? The elections have been compromised,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that under the guise of the voter list revision, the BJP and the Election Commission are working together to clean opposition voters rather than cleansing the democratic process.

“The Election Commission revised the voter list in January this year, and it has also claimed that 18.66 lakh dead voters were found between 25 January and 24 June 2025. Did 18.66 lakh people die in these months? Why were they retained on the voter list for years? Was the Election Commission sleeping before this?”

The claim that 26.01 lakh voters shifted permanently within four months is “doubtful,” as such a mass shift is improbable without physical verification.

The ECI’s assertion that 3.7 lakh voters are registered at two places lacks transparency, with no clear process of personal notice or confirmation.

The figure that 6.62 per cent of voters are absent from their address is being used to “solve electoral mathematics at the behest of the government.”

Tejashwi demanded to know how many among the 52.66 lakh voters whose names are to be deleted are actually foreign nationals.

“Preparations are being made to delete lakhs of names without BLOs visiting doorsteps, especially targeting voters opposing the government,” he said.

Tejashwi claimed that this entire revision campaign is part of a well-planned conspiracy by the BJP, alleging attempts to disenfranchise weaker sections, minorities, Dalits, backwards, and opposition supporters to tilt the electoral balance in its favour.

“Earlier, voters used to choose the government: now the government is choosing the voters,” he said.

Tejashwi concluded with a warning: “We will not let their arbitrariness continue in Bihar.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.