Valentine’s Day Google Doodle: WPL for India, Chocolate Theme for the Rest of the World

Valentine’s Day is being celebrated worldwide today, and as usual, Google is marking this special occasion with a Doodle on its Search platform. However, there is something extra special for India.

In India, Google’s Doodle is dedicated to the start of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket season. This Doodle celebrates one of the most significant developments in women’s cricket, providing a prominent stage for female athletes to showcase their skills. Despite being founded just in 2023, the WPL has quickly gained global recognition and viewership. The league consists of five teams, all from India. During the regular season, each team plays against every other team twice in a double round-robin format. The top-ranking team advances directly to the finals, while the second and third teams compete in the playoffs for a chance to win the title.

The 2025 Women’s Premier League begins today and will continue until March 15. Matches will take place across four venues: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The opening match will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is seeing a Valentine's Day-themed Doodle from Google. In many countries, including the U.S., people’s interest in chocolates spikes around this time. Google’s Doodle highlights the increased searches for chocolates, with varieties such as fruit-dipped, caramel-filled, or salted being popular choices.

Google’s Doodles continue to be a fun and creative way to celebrate special events and holidays, reflecting cultural moments from around the world.