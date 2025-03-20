Team 'Mahabharat' enjoys a fun reunion in Tirupati

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Star Plus television serial "Mahabharat" introduced the Hindu mythological tale to the current generation. The cast of the popular drama had a reunion as the gang took off to Tirupati.

A few photos of the getaway surfaced on social media, where actors Thakur Anup Singh (Dhritarashtra), Riya Deepsi (Gandhari), Shaheer Sheikh (Arjun), Aham Sharma (Karan), and Saurav Gurjar (Bhim) were seen posing together. We could also see the temple and beautiful landscape in the backdrop.

The Instagram post included the caption, "Our Mahabharat gang making some beautiful memories live from Tirupati. Mind you hum log itna milte nahi hain. Maybe once in 6 months or sometimes once in years. But these pictures are a testament to the bond we share regardless. We have always been updated on each other’s well-being. Each time we meet the energy amongst us is crazy."

The post further read, "These 13 years have got us more closer than what we were when we started on the journey of Mahabharat. Though only 1 day of togetherness we made the most of our time. Cheers to the team and many more reunions!!!"

Riya Deepsi commented on the post saying, "Good times".

Based on the ancient Indian epic tale, "Mahabharat" originally aired from 16 September 2013 to 16 August 2014 on Star Plus. It further got a re-run on Star Plus in April 2020 during the nationwide lockdown due to Corona pandemic.

The show was jointly directed by Siddharth Anand Kumar, Amarprith G, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kamal Monga, and Loknath Pandey. With Amol Surve as the creative director, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Sharmin Joseph, Radhika Anand, Anand Vardhan, and Mihir Bhuta were on board the team as the writers.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and Rahul Kumar Tewary, the editing department has been headed by Paresh Shah.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.