Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' receives an overwhelming response at a college event

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Vijay Deverakonda recently attended a college event to promote his much-awaited film "Kingdom".

During the event, VD was showered with adoration and love from the students, who eagerly gathered to meet the star and witness a glimpse of the much-hyped film.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the excitement. Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming reception, VD penned on his Instagram account, “You make me happy...The most adorable student energy."

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor further treated his InstaFam with some sneak peeks from the promotional event. VD graced the event wearing a white cotton shirt with matching trousers, along with a brown beanie.

Adding to the hype, the makers treated the movie buffs with the gripping teaser of the drama back in February this year. The video introduced VD's character as a “reincarnated leader” of the people. The clip further enjoyed narration by Jr NTR in Telugu, Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi, and Suriya in Tamil.

The teaser opened with a battlefield full of dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepared to attack, Vijay’s character made a powerful entry. He was shown wielding a police shield, after which he was dressed as a prisoner.

Penned and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the technical crew of the movie includes Navin Nooli as editor, Girish Gangadharan, and Jomon T. John as cinematographer. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for "Kingdom".

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom promises to be an epic spectacle.

The project has been produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune4 Cinemas and Srikara Studios, with Sai Soujanya and Vamsi Krishna as the producers.

With VD as the lead, the project will also see Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in crucial roles. The movie is believed to be the first part of a duology.

"Kingdom" was released in the cinema halls on May 30, 2025.

