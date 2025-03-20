Gujarat govt extends wheat procurement registration deadline for farmers

Gandhinagar, March 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched the wheat procurement process at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26 to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

The procurement, which began on March 17, is being conducted by the Gujarat State Civil Food Supply Corporation at the MSP of Rs 2,425 per quintal, as announced by the Central government.

The online registration process for farmers willing to sell wheat at MSP was initially open from March 1 to March 16. However, recognising that some farmers were unable to register, the state government has extended the deadline to April 5 to accommodate more farmers.

Farmers who missed the earlier window can now complete their registration through biometric authentication at the village level via Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs).

To register online, farmers must provide a copy of their Aadhaar card, updated village form 7/12 and 8/A, a certified document from the Talati officer if crop details are missing in 7/12 or 8/A, and a copy of their bank passbook or a canceled cheque.

Upon successful registration, farmers will receive SMS notifications regarding the purchase schedule. During procurement, they must carry their Aadhaar card or any valid ID proof, as biometric authentication is mandatory.

If any discrepancies are found in the uploaded documents, the registration will be canceled, and procurement will not proceed.

For any difficulties related to MSP wheat procurement registration, farmers can contact the toll-free helpline numbers: 8511171718 and 8511171719. In the fiscal year 2022, Gujarat produced over three million metric tonnes of wheat, as reported by Statista.

The state's wheat yield reached 3,248 kg per hectare in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year's 3,205 kg per hectare, according to CEIC Data.

Gujarat's wheat cultivation is notable for its Bhalia variety, grown in the Bhal region without irrigation, relying solely on conserved soil moisture.

This variety is rich in gluten and protein, making it suitable for products like pasta and noodles.

