Teacher assaulted in Bihar's Vaishali after woman alleges rape bid

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) A government teacher was assaulted by a group of villagers after a woman alleged rape bid by him in Bihar’s Vaishali district, officials said on Sunday.



The incident happened on Saturday evening. The victim, in her complaint, said that the alleged teacher entered her house, tried to gag her mouth and attempted to sexually assault her. But the victim managed to raise an alarm and soon a large number of villagers assembled at the place and nabbed the teacher.

The villagers, a majority of them included women, beat him with shoes and slippers. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

“I was sleeping with my children at home when the alleged teacher entered my house and tried to overpower me. He gagged my mouth with a bad intention of sexual assault. I showed resistance and raised the alarm. Soon, neighbours assembled at the place and overpowered him,” said the victim, who is a resident of a village that comes under the Sarai police station.

The teacher claimed that he had had some dispute with the woman and she intentionally has levelled the allegation of rape bid on him.

Complaints have been lodged by both the woman and the teacher in the Sarai police station. The matter is under investigation.

