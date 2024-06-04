TDP-led alliance heading for clean sweep in Andhra Assembly polls (Lead)

Amaravati, June 4 (IANS) Riding on an anti-establishment wave, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a clean sweep in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as the counting trends show.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance is leading in 137 constituencies in the 175-member Assembly while the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is ahead in only 23 segments.

TDP alone is ahead in 116 segments. Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalan is leading in 15 constituencies while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in six segments.

Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken early leads in Pulivendula and Kuppam constituencies respectively.

Pawan Kalyan is also leading in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. JSP political affairs committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar has also taken the lead in the Tenali constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nare Lokesh is also leading in Mangalagiri.

The TDP-led alliance has stormed all three regions – north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Barring Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home district Kadapa, the alliance is heading for a sweep in all the districts. Almost all the ministers were trailing in their respective constituencies.

The NDA is also leading in 20 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP is ahead in 15 constituencies. The BJP candidates had taken the lead in three constituencies while JSP was ahead in two places.

YSRCP candidates were leading in five Lok Sabha constituencies.

A heavy voter turnout of 82.73 per cent was recorded in the simultaneous elections for the Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13.

In 2019, the YSRCP secured a landslide victory, winning 151 of the 175 Assembly seats with a 49.95 per cent vote share. The TDP could secure 23 seats with 39.17 per cent of the votes while the remaining seats went to the Jana Sena.

YSRCP had also won 22 Lok Sabha seats while the remaining three went to the TDP. The BJP and Congress drew a blank in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

This time the state witnessed a direct fight between YSRCP and the NDA, comprising TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. The JSP has fielded candidates in 21 Assembly segments and two Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is contesting 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats.

For Assembly elections, a total of 2,387 candidates are in the fray. For 25 Lok Sabha seats, 454 candidates tested their fortunes.

The Congress fielded candidates in 159 Assembly and 23 Lok Sabha constituencies. It has left the remaining seats for its allies CPI and CPI-M. However, none of them is leading in any Assembly or Lok Sabha constituency.

