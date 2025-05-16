Tamil Thalaivas name Suresh Kumar as assistant coach for Pro Kabaddi League season 12

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Tamil Thalaivas have announced the appointment of Suresh Kumar as the assistant coach for season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League. A seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the game, he brings both experience and local pride to the Thalaivas' bench.

A former Pro Kabaddi League player, Suresh played across four seasons (Seasons 2 to 5) with franchises such as Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, and U Mumba. Post-retirement, he transitioned into coaching and played a pivotal role as Assistant Coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers alongside head coach Sanjeev Baliyan. The duo guided Jaipur to strong performances over the last two seasons, showcasing tactical strength and solid team development.

Suresh Kumar hails from Tamil Nadu and currently serves with the Southern Railways at ICF. His roots and understanding of the Tamil sporting culture make his appointment even more special for the franchise and its fans.

"It’s a great pleasure to be part of Tamil Thalaivas as the Assistant Coach for Season XII,” said Suresh Kumar. “To be part of the Tamil family, especially when you come from the same land, is truly meaningful. I look forward to giving my best to the team and representing our state with pride."

Echoing this sentiment, Tamil Thalaivas CEO Shushen Vashishth stated, “We are delighted to welcome Suresh D as our Assistant Coach. His strong track record in player development and team strategy will be a significant asset to the Thalaivas' setup. Having a coach from Tamil Nadu onboard brings an added emotional connect—not just for the players, but for our passionate fanbase across the state. We believe his presence will spark local pride and energise the squad as we aim for a strong season.”

Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas had announced Sanjeev Baliyan as head coach for season 12. With Suresh Kumar joining him on the coaching bench, the team is poised for a focused and impactful campaign.

