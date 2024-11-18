Tamil superstar Vijay’s TVK denies any alliance with AIADMK, to contest solo in 2026

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay's recently-formed party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), refuted media reports suggesting a possible alliance with Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the AIADMK, for the next Assembly elections.

In a statement, TVK General Secretary N. Anand termed the reports as baseless speculation and stressed that his party is committed to contesting the 2026 Assembly elections independently.

A potential alliance with the AIADMK gained traction after Vijay, in his first public rally at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram, declared that the ruling DMK was the TVK’s political adversary, while the BJP was its ideological opponent.

Anand, who is also a former MLA from Puducherry, said: "With the intention of hindering the rise of TVK, a major Tamil daily has published completely untrue information about an alliance between the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the AIADMK, based on baseless claims. This news is completely false, without evidence or foundation."

He urged the public to disregard such reports, reiterating that the TVK is preparing to secure a decisive victory in the 2026 elections.

"The political path of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is for the pure benefit of Tamil people. The aim of TVK is to follow the ideology proposed by our leader, achieve massive victory through people’s support, and form a good government for the people," Anand added.

At the inaugural rally of the TVK on October 27 in Villupuram, Vijay outlined the party’s ideology, which "combines Dravidian ideals with Tamil nationalism". The party emphasises equality, social justice, and secularism.

Speculation about a possible alliance with AIADMK had also been fueled by reports that Vijay held discussions with AIADMK leaders, allegedly seeking the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and 60 seats in the 2026 elections.

The TVK In its executive council meeting held at the party headquarters in Chennai, passed 29 unanimous resolutions. The party said that it was opposed to BJP’s “One Nation, One Election” proposal. It also criticised the DMK for delaying the state-wide caste-based census and also for the abolition of NEET and a return to state-controlled admissions.

Calling for a revert to the monthly electricity billing system, Vijay has urged TVK cadres to counter criticisms constructively and respectfully, even on social media.

He also announced a statewide yatra starting December 2 in Coimbatore, which will conclude with a massive public gathering in Tirunelveli on December 27. The actor-turned-politician aims to connect with people, share his vision, and gather public opinions during the tour. The inaugural rally at Vikkaravandi drew over 300,000 attendees, marking a significant moment in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay used the platform to criticise the DMK as a family-centric party exploiting the Dravidian identity for personal gain and condemned the BJP for divisive politics.

The Tamil superstar had then called upon his party cadres to be honest and adopt their respectful and factual approaches when addressing criticisms from political rivals, including Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, who recently criticised him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.