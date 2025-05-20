Tamil Nadu: Three members of family killed in road accident

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Three members of a family from Munnar lost their lives when their car crashed into a roadside tree near Kangayam in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district on Tuesday.

The victims were returning home after visiting their relatives in the state.

The deceased were identified as Nixon, his wife Janaki, and their daughter Hemimithra.

Nixon, hailing from Gudarvil near Munnar, was currently residing in Kuttiyarvally.

According to police sources, Nixon was driving the vehicle when it veered off the road and rammed into a tree with great force.

The couple and their daughter died on the spot or shortly after the collision. The couple's younger daughter, 10-year-old Mauna Shri, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Tiruppur, where she remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have occurred due to high speed or deteriorating road conditions.

The front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled in the impact, indicating the severity of the crash.

Local police and emergency responders reached the scene soon after being alerted.

The bodies were recovered and sent to the Tiruppur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The tragic incident has deeply shaken the community in Munnar, where the family was known and respected.

Relatives, friends, and neighbours have expressed their grief over the sudden loss and are praying for the recovery of the surviving child.

This accident once again highlights the perils of driving in hilly and semi-rural regions of Tamil Nadu, where sharp curves and narrow roads demand cautious driving.

Authorities have urged motorists to observe speed limits and stay vigilant, especially when travelling with family on such routes.

