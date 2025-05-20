MHT CET 2025 Answer Key, Results and Official Link!

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2025 answer key for the PCM stream shortly. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the MHT CET PCM answer key 2025 from the official portal. After releasing the answer key the MHT CET releases the results soon.

Download MHT CET PCM Answer Key 2025

To download the MHT CET PCM answer key, candidates should follow the below-given steps:

Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on "MHT CET PCM Answer Key 2025" from the home page

Enter the password and registered email ID for login

Click on the "Sign in to account" button

The Maharashtra CET answer key will be shown on the computer screen

Download the answer key and match the answers

Scoring Using MHT CET PCM Answer Key 2025

To calculate the MHT CET 2025 score, candidates would require both the official answer key and personal response sheet. The following is a step-by-step guide:

Check the response sheet to view the answers marked during the exam

Compare responses with the correct answers in the official MHT CET answer key

Give 1 mark for every correct answer in the Physics and Chemistry sections

Give 2 marks for every correct answer in the Mathematics section

Sum up the marks to find out the estimated total score of MHT CET 2025

How to Check MHT CET Result 2025

Once the result is declared, candidates can check their MHT CET result 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the "MHT CET Result 2025" link on the homepage

Enter the registered email ID and password to log in

Click on the "Sign in to account" button

The MHT CET result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Key Points

The MHT CET PCM answer key 2025 will be published online in PDF format on the official website.

In addition to the answer key, question papers and individual response sheets will also be provided.

A re-test was arranged for candidates from the April 27 session after the State CET Cell recognized a major mistake in the Mathematics section.

Following these instructions and keeping an eye on the release of the answer key, candidates can make an estimate of their scores and decide on the next course of action accordingly.

