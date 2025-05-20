Fintech firm MobiKwik reports wider loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Fintech company MobiKwik has reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 56.03 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), compared to a small loss of just Rs 67 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The company’s loss also increased from Rs 55.2 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

For the full financial year FY25, MobiKwik recorded a loss of Rs 121.5 crore. This is a major setback for the Gurugram-based firm, which had posted a profit of Rs 14 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY24).

MobiKwik's revenue from operations in Q4 saw a slight year-on-year (YoY) growth of 1.43 per cent, rising to Rs 267.78 crore from Rs 264.98 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue slipped by 0.6 per cent from Rs 269.47 crore.

On an annual basis, the company’s revenue saw a solid 33.9 per cent growth, climbing to Rs 1,192.49 crore in FY25 from Rs 890.31 crore in FY24.

The company’s expenses continued to rise sharply. In Q4, total expenses rose by 22 per cent YoY to Rs 324.28 crore, up from Rs 265.70 crore in a year-ago period.

Sequentially, expenses also went up by 2.2 per cent from Rs 317.14 crore in Q3. For the full year, expenses surged by 49 per cent to Rs 1,271.88 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 853.09 crore in FY24.

A major part of the spending came from payment gateway costs, which stood at Rs 147.05 crore in Q4. This accounted for over 45 per cent of the company’s total quarterly expenditure.

Despite the widening losses, MobiKwik continued to grow its user and merchant base. The company recorded 176.4 million users by the end of FY25, adding 4.4 million new customers in the fourth quarter alone.

Over the full year, 20.6 million users joined the platform. On the merchant side, MobiKwik had 4.59 million merchants, with 76,000 added in Q4FY25 and 0.53 million throughout FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Upasana Taku, Executive Director, Co-founder and CFO of One MobiKwik Systems, said that the payments business showed remarkable strength, growing threefold YoY.

She also highlighted that the company will focus on leveraging AI in the coming year to drive revenue growth and improve margins through intelligent automation.

MobiKwik shares were trading at Rs 277.3 on Tuesday, down by Rs 1.65 or 0.59 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

