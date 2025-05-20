JAC 10th and 12th Result 2025: Expected date May 23, Direct link and Process to check!

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the JAC 10th and 12th results 2025 in May 2025. The results can be accessed through the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the media reports the JAC 10th and 12th Results are expected to be released today, May 20, but there is no official announcement yet.

How to check JAC Result 2025

The JAC result 2025 can be verified by the students by following these steps:

Go to the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in .

or . Click on 'Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025' or 'Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result- 2025'.

Enter the roll number and roll code and click the submit button.

The JAC 10th or 12th result 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Save and download the result for future use.

Alternative Procedure to Check JAC 10th Result 2025

The JAC 10th result 2025 can be checked by students via SMS too:

Open the messaging application on your mobile phone.

Enter "RESULT JAC10 Roll Code Roll No" in the recipient's field.

Send the message to 56263.

Take a screenshot of the JAC 10th board result 2025.

Key Points

The JAC 10th and 12th board examinations 2025 were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

The results are also available on Digilocker.

JAC 10th result was announced on April 19, 2024, and JAC 12th result on April 30, 2024, last year.

By adhering to these principles and keeping themselves updated with the result announcement, students can devise their future strategies accordingly and remain motivated towards their objectives.

