AP ICET 2025 Results Today, May 20: Check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 results will be officially released today, May 20, at 4:00 PM.

The results will be announced by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar in Visakhapatnam. A total of 34,131 candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted on May 7 in two sessions across the state.

Students can check their results online by visiting the official APSCHE website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

How to Check Your AP ICET 2025 Result:

Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link that says "AP ICET 2025 Results"

Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth

Click on Submit to view your marks and rank

Download and print your scorecard for future reference

The AP ICET is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh. With the results being announced today, students can finally check their ranks and start planning for further admissions.

Best of luck to all the candidates!