Kaleshwaram probe: Ghose Commission summons KCR, ex-ministers

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which is probing irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, has summoned former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Commission has also issued notices to former Minister T. Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender.

While K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has been asked to appear on June 5, BRS leader Harish Rao has been summoned on June 6. Rajender has been directed to appear before the Commission on June 9.

During KCR's first term as the chief minister between 2014 and 2018, Harish Rao was the irrigation minister while Rajender held the finance portfolio. During KCR's second term from 2018 to 2023, Harish Rao was the finance minister, while the irrigation portfolio was with KCR.

The Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

The one-man Commission was constituted in March 2024, a few months after some piers of the Medigadda Barrage caved in.

The term of the Commission has been extended repeatedly for seven times so far after its initial term ended on June 30, 2024.

Notices to KCR, Harish Rao and Rajender were issued a day after the state government extended the Commission’s term for two more months, till July 31, to enable it to complete the examination of all those involved.

The Commission has so far examined over 100 engineers, retired and serving officials associated with the barrages and others.

Most of the engineers who were examined by the Commission either admitted to lapses in the procedures or expressed ignorance about decision-making.

The Commission examined various documents, including the final report of the National Dam Safety Authority, the Vigilance report and other files.

The panel was expected to submit its report to the government on May 21 or 22. However, the Commission decided to examine KCR, Harish Rao and Rajender as most of the engineers and officials who deposed before it stated that the decisions were taken in the presence of the then chief minister and that they acted on the chief minister's and ministers’ orders.

Meanwhile, reacting to the notices, BRS leader Krishank Manne alleged that a notice was issued to KCR to disturb BRS NRI celebrations scheduled to be held in the United States on June 1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.