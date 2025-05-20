Our Time Will Come, YSRCP Will Rise Again: YS Jagan Vows Return Amid Political Vendetta

In a scathing attack on the coalition government, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said governance in the state has deteriorated to its lowest level, marked by vindictive and unethical practices. He assured party cadre that the tide would soon turn and all those who have committed wrongdoings—regardless of their position—would be held accountable.

Addressing local body representatives from various districts at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Jagan alleged that false cases are being foisted upon YSRCP workers, who are then jailed. In several local bodies, he said, unethical practices are being employed to seize power despite lacking the required majority—highlighting what he called the "draconian nature" of the current regime.

“All sections of people are disillusioned by Chandrababu Naidu’s false promises. Farmers are not receiving Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, women are not getting the promised benefits, and local body results are being manipulated through coercive means,” he said.

However, he expressed confidence in the party’s resurgence. “The days will change. We must prepare to face all challenges. Anti-incumbency has already set in earlier than expected. We will return to power, and all those who harassed us under false pretenses will face justice,” Jagan declared.

He further alleged that arrests are being made indiscriminately, including of women. “Cases are being filed one after another, as seen in the cases of Vallabhaneni Vamsi and our Dalit MP Nandigama Suresh, who has been arrested again.”

Jagan accused the TDP of behaving autocratically in local bodies. “During our term, we never resorted to such actions. Even when the margin was wafer-thin in Tadipatri, we respected the people’s verdict and did not attempt to manipulate it.”

He contrasted his administration’s governance, which he claimed was above caste, creed, religion, or party lines, with the present scenario. “Chandrababu Naidu is mocking democracy at every turn. In Tiruvuru, despite lacking a majority, they are attempting to grab power with police acting on behalf of the ruling coalition. In Karampudi and Narasaraopet, they self-declared victory without securing a majority. The same story is repeating in Kuppam and Rapthadu. Only in Yelamanchili, where we stood firm, did we manage to win.”

“Though Chandrababu promised to offer more than what we did, he has gone back on every promise. Schemes like Aarogyasri and Aarogya Aasara are being neglected. We launched three new ports, and now he is trying to privatize them for kickbacks.”

Jagan also highlighted the development initiatives taken during his term. “We moved the wheels of progress in tribal areas—focusing on education and healthcare—and even completed 30% of the Bhogapuram airport project. Chandrababu has tried to sabotage these efforts and betrayed the people.”

He concluded by stating that party workers are being systematically targeted with false cases. “But it’s being noticed. In Jagan 2.0, the party cadre will play a more prominent role. We were constrained by COVID during our previous term, but this time, all erring officials will be held accountable and made to pay for their actions,” he warned.

