Tamil Nadu: BIM's Dalit teacher seeks reinstatement, institute mulls appeal in SC

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) An assistant professor from the Scheduled Caste community has petitioned the state higher education department, alleging that the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) has failed to reinstate him despite a Madras High Court order in his favour.

Dr C.N.S. Ramnath Babu, an alumnus of BIM, joined the institute in April 2021 as an assistant professor in the marketing department.

In July 2023, after completing his probation period, he was terminated by Director Asit K. Barma without notice.

Challenging the move, Dr Babu approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which first stayed and later quashed the termination in November 2023. The dispute prolonged after BIM secured a temporary stay.

However, in August this year, a division bench dismissed the appeal and upheld the reinstatement order, ruling that while probationers could be discharged for poor performance, punitive or stigmatic termination required a formal inquiry.

On August 24, Boiler Plant police registered a case against Barma under the SC/ST Act.

“Since July 2023, I have been fighting this battle only to prove that I am an able teacher and scholar. Every day is a struggle to uphold my dignity without an income,” Dr Babu said.

He also alleged that BIM failed to implement reservation norms in faculty recruitment, adding, “This is about justice and dignity. I only seek what I rightfully deserve.”

Barma, when contacted, said the institution respected the court but retained the right to approach the Supreme Court within 90 days.

“Reservation norms do not apply to our faculty recruitment or promotions. We follow merit-based selection as per institutional rules. At the same time, we are exploring legal remedies,” he said.

Legal experts point out that unless BIM secures a stay from the Supreme Court, the High Court’s order remains binding, and any delay in compliance could invite contempt proceedings.

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian assured that the state would look into the matter. “The department will examine the case and take necessary action,” he said.

