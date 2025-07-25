Tamil music director Sam C S scores music for South Korean film (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Well known Tamil film music composer Sam C S, who is known for having provided exceptional music in several superhit films, has now disclosed that he is scoring music for a south Korean film as well.

Talking to IANS, Sam C S confirmed the news. "Yes, I am scoring music for a South Korean film as well. They approached me after listening to my score for director Arun Matheswaran's Saani Kayidham, featuring director Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead."

This isn't the first time that Sam C S is scoring music for an international film. The music director discloses that he had also scored music for a Vietnamese film in the year 2022.

"The makers of that film approached me through well known stunt choreographer Peter Hein," he informed.

Interestingly, Sam has been picked for scoring music for the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, an animation franchise that will have seven films delivered over the period of a decade.

Ashwin Kumar, the director of Mahavatar Narsimha, the first instalment of the franchise, says he picked Sam C S for the task from among all the music directors in the country after being mesmerized by Sam's background score for the Tamil film 'Jada'.

Talking to IANS, the director said, "I have been a musician myself and if I had not been making films, I would have been a choreographer or musician. I have studied music," begins the director. "When I was looking for a music composer, I went through the works of a lot of musicians. And when I went through Sam's discography, there was one film that he had done. A film called 'Jada'. I heard the OST soundtrack of that film and was mesmerized. I realised that there was only one person who could do justice to this film and that was him," Ashwin Kumar said.

He went on to add, "We somehow reached out to him and showed him what we had done. We had done sixty to seventy per cent of the film then. He immediately understood the scope of the film as this film requires a huge musical spectrum. We are talking about a world musical spectrum. The dimension of music being used is very wide. We have used Digi2 from Australia, we are using orchestral music, we are using shastric music at the same time. To have all that knowledge... Also, we are using modern day film music too."

